U.S. FDA approves GSK's two-drug HIV treatment

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s two-drug therapy for patients infected with HIV.

The treatment, Dovato, is the first FDA-approved two-drug therapy for HIV-infected adults who have never received treatment. The current standard of treatment for such patients is a three-drug therapy.

“Having a drug-sparing treatment available that uses fewer drugs is beneficial to patients who may have issues taking multiple medications over along period of time,” said Debra Birnkrant, a director at FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The approval was granted to GSK’s majority-owned HIV unit ViiV Healthcare, the FDA said.

