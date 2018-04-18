GSK grabs Roche cancer expert to lead pharma pipeline deals

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said on Wednesday it had hired Kevin Sin from Roche’s (ROG.S) Genentech unit to head worldwide business development for pharmaceuticals research and development.

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

Sin, who will join GSK in San Francisco in July, has been responsible for oncology deal-making at Genentech since 2010. He will play a pivotal role as the British drugmaker seeks to strengthen its drug pipeline through acquisitions and licensing deals.