Unilever to swallow GSK's Indian Horlicks business

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

(Reuters) - Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) said on Monday it had agreed to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK.L) health food and drinks portfolio in India, Bangladesh and 20 other predominantly Asian markets.

Unilever’s share of the total deal price is 3.3 billion euros ($3.75 billion), payable using cash, and shares in its subsidiary in India, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HLL.NS).

The portfolio includes brands such as Horlicks and Boost.