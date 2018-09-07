GSK says U.S. FDA wants more information on pulmonary drug

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday that U.S. health authorities had asked for more information about its Nucala drug for use in combating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo. March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

GSK said it had received a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its application for mepolizumab - the generic name for Nucala - as an add-on treatment to inhaled corticosteroid-based maintenance treatment.

“The CRL states that more clinical data are required to support an approval,” the company said in a statement. “GSK will work closely with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps for the supplementary biologics license application.”

The FDA has previously cleared Nucala to treat severe asthma.