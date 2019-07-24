Business News
GSK forecasts smaller hit to FY profit after second quarter beat

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) on Wednesday forecast a smaller-than estimated fall in full-year profit after the British drugmaker beat profit consensus for the second quarter due to demand for its fast-growing Shingles vaccine.

GSK now expects annual earnings for 2019 to decline between 3% and 5% versus a previous forecast of a 5% to 9% fall at constant currency.

Adjusted earnings were 30.5 pence per share in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25.8 pence, according to a company-compiled consensus here of 10 analysts.

The company earlier on Wednesday appointed HSBC’s (HSBA.L) Jonathan Symonds to succeed Philip Hampton as non-executive chairman, ending a six month search as the drugmaker prepares to split its businesses into two.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

