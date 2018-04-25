New shingles vaccine shines as currency hits GSK earnings

LONDON (Reuters) - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) reported a 2 percent fall in both sales and earnings in the first quarter on Wednesday as a stronger pound offset a promising start for its new shingles vaccine Shingrix.

The product, which is a rival to Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) older and less effective vaccine Zostavax, is a top priority product for Chief Executive Emma Walmsley as she strives to improve GSK’s drugs portfolio.

Shingrix sales totaled 110 million pounds ($153.5 million)during its first full quarter on the market, exceeding consensus analyst forecasts of around 35 million. GSK expects Shingrix to become its biggest single vaccine over time.

GSK’s adjusted quarterly earnings per share were 24.6 pence on sales of 7.22 billion pounds. Analysts, on average, had forecast 24.25 pence and 7.24 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

For the full year, the company reiterated its view that if no generic copies of its Advair inhaler launch in the U.S market in 2018, earnings would be up 4 to 7 percent in constant currencies terms, although lower than this in sterling terms.

The timing of generic copies of its blockbuster lung drug arriving in the United States is a big uncertainty in 2018, after copycats failed to launch in 2017 earnings because U.S. regulators knocked back applications.

Still, a substitutable copy of Advair is very possible this year, with Mylan (MYL.O) due to hear in June whether the Food and Drug Administration will approve its version.

Despite this threat and looming competition from a new Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) HIV drug, GSK sees growth strengthening over the next few years, helped by the roll-out of newer medicines.

Walmsley, who took over a year ago, is focusing efforts on rebuilding GSK’s drug pipeline by overhauling research and appointing heavyweight outsiders, such as veteran Roche (ROG.S) scientist Hal Barron.

Barron, in turn, earlier this month hired a new head of pharma deal-making, signaling GSK’s intention to boost its drug pipeline through acquisitions and licensing agreements.

Last month, GSK agreed to buy Novartis (NOVN.S) out of their consumer healthcare joint venture for $13 billion but Walmsley has made clear that the drugs pipeline will have first call on future investment resources.