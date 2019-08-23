Health News
August 23, 2019 / 7:04 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

GSK drug boosts response rates in blood cancer patients: study

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

(Reuters) - British Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline on Friday said its experimental cancer treatment belantamab mafodotin met the primary goal of a study for the treatment of patients with a type of blood cancer.

Two doses of the drug, also called GSK2857916, boosted response rates in adults who received prior treatment for multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in white blood cells, GSK said, adding that it intends to submit data from the trial for regulatory filings.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

