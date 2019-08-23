GSK drug boosts response rates in blood cancer patients: study

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

(Reuters) - British Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline on Friday said its experimental cancer treatment belantamab mafodotin met the primary goal of a study for the treatment of patients with a type of blood cancer.

Two doses of the drug, also called GSK2857916, boosted response rates in adults who received prior treatment for multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in white blood cells, GSK said, adding that it intends to submit data from the trial for regulatory filings.