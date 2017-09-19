FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former GSK CEO and ex-R&D boss move to biotech venture firms
September 19, 2017

Former GSK CEO and ex-R&D boss move to biotech venture firms

Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK.L) former chief executive Andrew Witty and its one-time research head Moncef Slaoui both picked up new jobs in the biotech venture capital sector on Tuesday, following a route favored by many ex-pharma executives.

File Photo: Sir Andrew Witty, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Witty, who stepped down as head of Britain’s biggest drugmaker in March, is joining U.S.-based Hatteras Venture Partners, while Slaoui has signed up with European venture firm Medicxi, the companies said in separate statements.

At Hatteras, Witty will be working with general partner Bob Ingram, another former CEO of Glaxo.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens

