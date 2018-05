(Reuters) - A Magnitude 5.6 quake struck close to the U.S. territory of Guam in the Pacific Ocean on Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, struck at 10:26 a.m. (8:26 EDT/0026 GMT) some 54 miles (87 km) southeast of the island of Guam.