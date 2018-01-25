FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 4:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

At least eight killed, 15 injured in Guatemala bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed and 15 were seriously injured in Guatemala when a minibus came off the edge of a road and plunged down a ravine, an emergency services official said on Wednesday.

The vehicle was traveling in the San Pedro Necta municipality in a mountainous part of western Guatemala when the accident occurred, a spokesman for fire services said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the minibus to careen off the road, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Paul Tait

