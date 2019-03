FILE PHOTO - Guatemalan Attorney General Thelma Aldana participates in a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Guatemalan government official said on Tuesday that a judge has issued an arrest order for former attorney general Thelma Aldana, who helped lead investigations into top politicians including the current president.

Aldana worked with a U.N.-backed anti-corruption body that sought to impeach President Jimmy Morales.