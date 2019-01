GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s government said on Monday it was ending within 24 hours the mandate of a U.N.-backed anti-graft body that has clashed with President Jimmy Morales and caused diplomatic rifts between the Central American country and the United Nations.

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel said in New York that the remit of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, or CICIG, would terminate in the next 24 hours.