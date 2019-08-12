Guatemalan conservative claims victory in presidential election

Alejandro Giammattei, presidential candidate for the "Vamos" political party, speaks as he takes the lead during vote counting in the presidential election, at his campaign headquarters in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan conservative Alejandro Giammattei claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential election, saying it would be an honor to serve as president after preliminary results gave him a massive lead over his center-left rival.

“It wasn’t easy, but the goal was met. It will be an immense honor to be president of this country that I love so much,” he said at a news conference in Guatemala City. “We will rebuild Guatemala. I have no words to say how grateful I am.”