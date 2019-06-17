Guatemala's center-left candidate Torres takes early lead in election

Sandra Torres, presidential candidate for the National Unity of Hope (UNE) casts her vote at a polling station during the first round of the presidential election in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Early results from Guatemala’s presidential election on Sunday showed center-left candidate Sandra Torres leading the race from her nearest conservative rival Alejandro Giammattei by more than seven percentage points.

With returns from 20% of polling stations counted, the preliminary results from the electoral tribunal gave Torres, a former first lady of Guatemala, 23.33% of the vote, while Giammattei was in second place on 15.70%.

To win outright in the first round, a candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote. Nineteen candidates are taking part, meaning the election is very likely to be decided in a second-round run-off between the top two contenders on Aug. 11.