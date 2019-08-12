World News
Guatemalan conservative Giammattei leads presidency race: early results

Alejandro Giammattei, presidential candidate for the "Vamos" political party, arrives at a hotel he is using as his campaign headquarters, in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan conservative Alejandro Giammattei took an early lead in Sunday’s presidential election against his center-left opponent Sandra Torres, preliminary results showed.

According to the electoral tribunal’s website, the former surgeon, who is running for president for the fourth time, had secured over 58% of the vote with returns counted from over 42% of polling stations. Torres had just under 42%.

