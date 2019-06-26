Guatemalan prosecutors raid election body after vote questioned

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan prosecutors raided the offices of the Supreme Election Tribunal to investigate alleged discrepancies in the vote count for the first round of a presidential election this month, the attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

The attorney general’s office said it carried out the search to get evidence from the tribunal, including copying voting data and digital systems in order to clear up “various reports” of irregularities it had received about the first round vote.

In a statement, the attorney general’s office said their search of the tribunal’s offices should not derail the electoral process. It did not reveal details of the complaints.

On Tuesday, the electoral tribunal reviewed its own preliminary vote count. It said that there had been some technical problems in transmitting voting data, but no errors in the results. It denied that there had been electoral fraud.

Election watchdog Mirador Electoral said in a statement on Wednesday it had no evidence of electoral fraud.

Former first lady Sandra Torres, a center-left candidate, won the first round with over 25% of the vote, followed by conservative Alejandro Giammattei with 14%. The two will face each other in a second round run-off on Aug. 11.