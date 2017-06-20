FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 11 killed by mudslide in western Guatemala
June 20, 2017 / 4:49 PM / in 2 months

At least 11 killed by mudslide in western Guatemala

1 Min Read

Residents stand at a house damaged by a mudslide in San Pedro Soloma, Guatemala, June 20, 2017.Stringer

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - At least 11 people have died in western Guatemala after heavy rains caused a mudslide that swamped homes, spilled onto a highway and buried two buses early on Tuesday, emergency services said.

Slideshow (6 Images)

The buses were hit following the collapse of part of a hillside in the municipality of San Pedro Soloma, national disaster center Conred said in a statement.

Ten of the fatalities were in a bus that was buried, and another was inside one of the homes, Conred added. Nine people were injured, it said.

Emergency services were working with local officials to establish how many homes may have been buried and how many people are missing, the statement noted.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Dan Grebler

