Alejandro Giammattei waves after his swearing-in ceremony as Guatemala's President in Guatemala City, Guatemala January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala swore in President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday in a ceremony tainted by long delays blamed on outgoing officials maneuvering to avoid possible legal cases, a reminder of the deep levels of political corruption plaguing the country.