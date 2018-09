GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s foreign ministry announced on Monday that it had asked the United Nations to propose a new leader for the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) to replace its current head Ivan Velasquez.

FILE PHOTO: Ivan Velasquez, head of the International Commission against Impunity, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, Guatemala September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

On Sunday, Guatemala’s constitutional court ruled that Velasquez should be allowed to return to the country, after President Jimmy Morales barred him from entry.