September 17, 2018 / 2:25 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Guatemala court rules for return of chief of anti-graft body

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s constitutional court on Sunday made a provisional ruling by a unanimous vote to allow the chief of a United Nations-backed anti-graft body to return to the country, a spokesman told a press conference at the court.

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators take part in a protest against Guatemala President Jimmy Morales' decision to not renew the mandate of the U.N.-backed anti-graft commission, the International Commission Against Impunity (CICIG), in Guatemala City, Guatemala September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

President Jimmy Morales last month announced the shuttering of the commission, and subsequently barred its head from returning to the country, a move that triggered global criticism and street protests across the Central American nation.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
