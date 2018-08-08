FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 2:54 AM / in 41 minutes

Jailed ex-Guatemalan president receives medical attention for 'cardiac problem'

Sofia Menchu

2 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Jailed former Guatemalan president Otto Perez was receiving medical attention, the spokesman for the Central American nation’s prison system said on Tuesday, after he suffered what his lawyer described was a “cardiac problem.”

FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's former President Otto Perez speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Matamoros Army Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/File Photo

“The family called me to tell me that General Perez Molina had a cardiac problem. I do not know the severity,” the ex-president’s defense lawyer Cesar Calderon told Reuters.

“I do not know what happened to him or how he is ... Since it is an emergency, his transfer to a hospital was requested,” said Calderon, of the politician who previously served in the army.

The prison system spokesman said Perez was receiving “preventive” medical attention after he requested it.

A fellow inmate held in the same part of the jail said Perez had suffered a heart attack. The inmate asked not to be named.

Perez was forced to resign and imprisoned in a multi-million dollar graft case stemming from an investigation by the U.N.-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel & Simon Cameron-Moore

