Jailed ex-Guatemalan president receives medical attention for 'cardiac problem'

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Jailed former Guatemalan president Otto Perez was receiving medical attention, the spokesman for the Central American nation’s prison system said on Tuesday, after he suffered what his lawyer described was a “cardiac problem.”

FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's former President Otto Perez speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Matamoros Army Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/File Photo

“The family called me to tell me that General Perez Molina had a cardiac problem. I do not know the severity,” the ex-president’s defense lawyer Cesar Calderon told Reuters.

“I do not know what happened to him or how he is ... Since it is an emergency, his transfer to a hospital was requested,” said Calderon, of the politician who previously served in the army.

Local media said Perez, who is currently behind bars awaiting trial on graft charges uncovered by the U.N.-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), had suffered a heart attack.