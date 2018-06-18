5.6 magnitude quake shakes Guatemala; no damage reported

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook Guatemala on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), but disaster officials said it did not cause any damage, including at the Fuego volcano where recent eruptions have killed 110 people.

Strong shaking was felt but “all is calm,” Guatemala’s disaster agency said in a statement. A Reuters witness said tremors were not felt in the capital Guatemala City.

The epicenter was near the Pacific Coast less than 12 miles (18.7 km) from Escuintla, an area at the Fuego volcano’s base that suffered the most deaths and injuries from eruptions of gas and ash that began two weeks ago.

Guatemala said on Sunday that it would end efforts to find nearly 200 people that went missing in the disaster.

The tremor struck at a depth of 62 miles (100 km), according to the USGS.