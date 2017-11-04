Moderate quake shakes buildings in Guatemala, no reports of damage

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake in southwestern Guatemala on Saturday shook buildings in the capital, Guatemala City, though there were no immediate reports of damage, emergency services said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor was measured at a magnitude of 5.1 and struck 13 kilometers (8 miles) south-southwest of the city of Retalhuleu at a depth of 77.1 kilometers (47.9 miles).

Guatemala’s disaster agency Conred said there were no immediate reports of damage from the quake.