FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guatemala prosecutors raid Millicom offices in graft probe
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2017 / 6:54 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Guatemala prosecutors raid Millicom offices in graft probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s attorney general and a United Nations-backed commission against impunity in Guatemala searched the offices of Millicom International Cellular’s local unit on Thursday as part of a corruption investigation.

The raid comes four months after Ivan Velasquez, head of the commission, known as CICIG, said in July it would investigate Tigo, the Guatemalan affiliate of emerging markets mobile and media group Millicom, over alleged illegal campaign financing and corruption.

Tigo declined to comment on the raid.

Guatemalan police arrested 17 people in July on suspicion of involvement in a corruption racket allegedly directed by the country’s former communications minister, Alejandro Sinibaldi, who has been on the run since June 2016.

During the probe, investigators found evidence of payments from Telecomunicaciones de Guatemala S.A. (Telgua), a subsidiary of billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, in Sinibaldi’s account. CICIG said that the payments were made to secure the company favorable treatment in a dispute with Tigo.

America Movil said at the time it would audit the unit.

In October 2015, Millicom said it had reported to U.S. and Swedish authorities “potential improper payments” on behalf of its joint-venture in Guatemala, sending its shares down.

It was not immediately clear if this was related to the current investigation.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.