FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales gestures after a meeting with acting Secretary of U.S. Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, unseen in Guatemala City, Guatemala May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales will travel to Washington next week, his spokesman said on Thursday, following weeks of intense negotiations aimed at declaring the Central American country a safe destination for asylum seekers.

Spokesman Alfredo Brito said Morales will travel on Monday. Brito said he did not yet know more details of the president’s agenda during the trip.