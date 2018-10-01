At least seven dead in riot at Guatemalan maximum security prison

(Reuters) - At least seven people were shot dead and four were wounded on Sunday in a prison riot in Guatemala, according to local authorities, who said they had wrested back control.

The riot spun out of a brawl among prisoners in the Pavoncito maximum security prison, said prison spokesman Rudy Esquivel.

Volunteer firefighters reported that four people were transferred to hospital and at least seven inmates died from bullet wounds, according to local newspaper, Prensa Libre.

“The incident happened in an area of ​​isolation. No guard was injured or deceased,” Esquivel told local media.

Authorities have since retaken control, he added.

At least 12 inmates died in a riot in July 2013 at the same prison, in the town of Fraijanes, about 12 miles from the Guatemalan capital.

The reason for the fight and the names of the victims was not immediately known.