June 4, 2018 / 7:57 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Sixty-two dead in Guatemala volcano eruption: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The number of fatalities from a massive volcano eruption in Guatemala rose to 62 on Monday, an official in the Central American country said.

Only 13 of the dead have been identified so far, Mirna Zeledon, a spokeswoman for Guatemala’s National Institute of Forensic Sciences told Reuters.

The eruption of Fuego - Spanish for “fire” - on Sunday was the biggest in more than four decades, forcing the closure of Guatemala’s main international airport and dumping ash on thousands of acres (hectares) of coffee farms on the volcano’s slopes.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; writing by Julia Love

