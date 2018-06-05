FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018

Evacuations ordered after new explosion at Guatemala volcano

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A new explosion at Guatemala’s Fuego volcano prompted emergency services to order evacuations from the surrounding areas on Tuesday, as the death toll from the eruption rose further.

Rescue workers inspect an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

National disaster agency CONRED ordered the evacuations and said that hot gas and molten rock were descending from the volcano. More than 70 deaths have been reported since the volcano, whose name means “fire” in Spanish, erupted on Sunday.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
