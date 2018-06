GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s disaster agency said on Monday there had been a new pyroclastic flow from Guatemala’s Fuego volcano that violently erupted on Sunday, killing 25.

Fuego volcano is pictured after it erupted violently, in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Reuters witness near the volcano, whose name means Fire, said more people had been evacuated from the site after a new explosion on Monday morning.