Detained In Myanmar
June 7, 2018 / 3:27 PM / in an hour

Search for survivors temporarily suspended near Guatemala volcano

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN MIGUEL LOS LOTES, Guatemala (Reuters) - Authorities on Thursday temporarily suspended the search for survivors near Guatemala’s Fuego volcano following deadly eruptions due to hazardous conditions for rescue workers, a spokesman for national disaster management agency CONRED said.

The Fuego volcano is seen from San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The death toll from the eruptions that began on Sunday now stands at 100, according to police.

Rescue workers have been searching frantically for survivors and victims in the lava-ravaged landscape left by the eruptions, which showered volcanic ash over nearby towns and spewed pyroclastic flows throughout the area.

CONRED spokesman David de Leon announced the suspension of rescue work and recommended that residents stay away from the still-dangerous area.

The suspension may be lifted if conditions on the ground improve, he added.

The active volcano is located about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of the capital, Guatemala City.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
