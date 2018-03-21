Guess tops revenue estimate, shares rise

(Reuters) - Fashion retailer Guess Inc (GES.N) reported on Wednesday quarterly revenue for the holidays season that beat analysts’ estimates on strong demand in Europe and Asia, sending its shares up nearly 12 percent in extended trade.

Shoppers walk by a Guess? store in Golden, Colorado, December 3, 2014. Guess? Inc is to release their Q3 2015 earnings on Wednesday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

The company said net revenue rose to $792.2 million from $674 million, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $755.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, net income attributable to Guess fell to $1.04 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 3, from $6.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net income was impacted by a one-time charge of $47.9 million related to the recently enacted U.S. tax law.