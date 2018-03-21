FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
March 21, 2018 / 8:53 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Guess tops revenue estimate, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fashion retailer Guess Inc (GES.N) reported on Wednesday quarterly revenue for the holidays season that beat analysts’ estimates on strong demand in Europe and Asia, sending its shares up nearly 12 percent in extended trade.

Shoppers walk by a Guess? store in Golden, Colorado, December 3, 2014. Guess? Inc is to release their Q3 2015 earnings on Wednesday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

The company said net revenue rose to $792.2 million from $674 million, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $755.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, net income attributable to Guess fell to $1.04 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 3, from $6.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

    The company’s net income was impacted by a one-time charge of $47.9 million related to the recently enacted U.S. tax law.

    Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.