Guinea delays constitutional referendum due to electoral roll concerns

FILE PHOTO: Guinea's President Alpha Conde addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea’s president Alpha Conde has delayed Sunday’s constitutional referendum and legislative polls for two weeks because of concerns raised by the opposition and international observers about the electoral roll, he told state television late on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, an organization of French-speaking governments, withdrew its poll-monitoring mission, citing the presence of 2.49 million “problematic” entries on the electoral register.