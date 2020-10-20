Guinean President Conde ahead of rivals in presidential election

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea’s octogenarian president, Alpha Conde, won four electoral districts in Sunday’s presidential vote, preliminary results announced by the West African nation’s election commission showed on Tuesday.

Conde won three districts in the capital, Conakry,

scoring over 50% of the vote in two of the districts, and won Boffa district north of the capital with over 56%, the preliminary results showed. He leads the total vote count so far.

Conde’s main rival, Cellou Dalein Diallo, who said on Monday he had won the election, sparking violence with at least four killed, came second in all of the districts, according to the results by the commission.