Guinean protests halt bauxite miner CBG's operations

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinean bauxite miner CBG’s operations were halted again on Tuesday by protesters who blocked roads and train tracks in the town of Kamsar out of frustration at electricity cuts, a company official and a state agency source said.

Deadly riots froze mining operations in the town of Boke and surrounding region including Kamsar last week, the latest in a series of protests to grip the West African country this year.

CBG’s operations resumed Monday afternoon but protesters again erected barricades overnight, stopping a train that runs between its mine and factory and preventing employees from going to work, the company official and agency source said.

“Everything is stopped. We must find a solution to this situation because the losses for the company are significant,” said the CBG official, who asked not to be named.

CBG, which is 49 percent owned by the Guinean state and the remainder by Alcoa, Rio Tinto Alcan [RIOXXA.UL] and Dadco, is one of two major bauxite miners in Guinea that each produce about 15 million tonnes of the aluminum ore annually.

The other company, Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB), also saw operations resume Monday after riots subsided in Boke.