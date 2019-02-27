Qatar Airways suspended some destinations planned for Africa after Gulf boycott

FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 is pictured at the Eurasia Airshow in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Wednesday that it had decided not to go ahead with routes to some planned destinations following a Gulf boycott, particularly in West and Central Africa, the company said in a Twitter post.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with the Gulf state in 2017 and closed their airspace to Qatari planes as part of their attempt to isolate it.

“Due to the unjust blockade against Qatar, we had to suspend some planned new destinations especially in West and Central Africa,” the post said, referring to the boycott.

(This story corrects to reflect that suspensions have already happened)