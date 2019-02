FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 is pictured at the Eurasia Airshow in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it is suspending some planned new destinations, especially in West and Central Africa, due to the Gulf boycott, the company said in a Twitter post.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with the Gulf state in 2017 and closed their airspace to Qatari planes as part of their attempt to isolate it.