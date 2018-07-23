FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 2:24 PM / in an hour

U.N. court orders UAE to reunite Qatari families in discrimination case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates was ordered by the highest U.N. court on Monday to immediately allow Qatari families to reunite, imposing a measure before it hears in full a discrimination case filed by Qatar in June.

Judges at the International Court of Justice said the UAE must also allow Qatari students to complete their educations.

The filing accuses the UAE of human rights violations as a result of a boycott against Qatar enacted last year, by enacting measures including expelling Qataris and closing UAE airspace and seaports to Qatar.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer; editing by John Stonestreet

