World News
April 15, 2020 / 9:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Navy says Iran Revolutionary Guards navy harassed its vessels in Gulf

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels approached U.S. Navy vessels on Wednesday in a “dangerous and harassing” manner, the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

Eleven IRGCN vessels repeatedly approached U.S. navy vessels in international waters of the North Arabian Gulf while the U.S. Navy was carrying out exercises, the statement from the Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said, adding that the actions were “dangerous and provocative”.

No mention of the incident was found in Iranian media.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below