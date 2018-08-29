Activist hedge fund Taconic Capital to sell stake in Gulf Keystone

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Taconic Capital Advisors said on Wednesday that it would sell a 3.55 percent stake in Iraq-based oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.

Taconic Capital, a multi-strategy hedge fund which was founded in 1999, said it would explore the opportunity to sell 8.13 million shares in the Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil firm.

Pareto Securities would act as sole bookrunner for the sale, Taconic Capital said in a statement.