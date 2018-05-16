FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 7:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gulf states put Hezbollah leadership on their terror lists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, placed 10 leaders of Lebanon’s Hezbollah on their terrorism lists on Wednesday, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy Naim Qassem, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The Gulf states also targeted four of the movement’s committees, and ordered the individuals’ assets and bank accounts frozen, it said.

The move followed the U.S. Treasury which said on Wednesday imposed additional sanctions on Lebanon’s Hezbollah leadership, targeting its top two officials, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Naim Qassem.

(This version corrects wording of headline.)

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Richard Balmforth

