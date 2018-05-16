Gulf states put Hezbollah leadership on their terror lists

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, placed 10 leaders of Lebanon’s Hezbollah on their terrorism lists on Wednesday, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy Naim Qassem, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The Gulf states also targeted four of the movement’s committees, and ordered the individuals’ assets and bank accounts frozen, it said.

The move followed the U.S. Treasury which said on Wednesday imposed additional sanctions on Lebanon’s Hezbollah leadership, targeting its top two officials, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Naim Qassem.

(This version corrects wording of headline.)