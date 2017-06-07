FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Bahrain foreign minister says all options open on Qatar: Mecca Newspaper
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 2 months ago

Bahrain foreign minister says all options open on Qatar: Mecca Newspaper

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed al-Khalifa addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 29, 2014.Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS) - RTR487CK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain's foreign minister said he appreciated Kuwaiti mediation to resolve an Arab row with Qatar, the Saudi newspaper Mecca reported on Wednesday, but that all options were open for his country to protect itself from Doha.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries cut their ties with Doha on Monday, accusing it of supporting militants and their arch-foe Iran - charges Qatar says are baseless.

Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, traveled from the UAE to Qatar on Wednesday after visiting Saudi Arabia the day before to resolve the crisis.

But in some of the strongest comments related to those efforts by a senior Gulf Arab official, Bahrain's Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa reportedly told the newspaper that it doubted whether Qatar would change its behavior.

"The emir of Kuwait is a messenger of good, but the policies of Qatar have not granted his endeavors success," Mecca reported Sheikh Khaled as saying on its official Twitter page.

"We will not hesitate to protect our interests and the road is open to any options to protect ourselves from Qatar."

Reporting By Noah Browning, editing by Larry King

