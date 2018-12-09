Bahrain criticizes Qatar emir for not attending GCC summit

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s foreign minister, Sheih Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, criticized Qatar’s emir in a tweet on Sunday for not attending an annual Gulf Arab summit being held in Saudi Arabia.

Qatar sent its state minister for foreign affairs to the summit, which is taking place amid a bitter dispute between Doha and three Gulf Arab states who severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in mid-2017.

“Qatar’s emir should have accepted the fair demands (of the boycotting states) and attended the summit,” Sheikh Khalid said in his tweet.