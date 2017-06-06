FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Qatar willing to talk to resolve Gulf crisis: foreign minister
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar willing to talk to resolve Gulf crisis: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Qatar is open to holding dialogue to resolve the crisis with its Gulf neighbors, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told CNN International.

"We are willing to sit and talk," al-Thani said in an interview with CNN, aired on Tuesday.

He said Qatar believed in diplomacy and wanted to promote peace in the Middle East. It was also combating terrorism, he said.

"We are not a superpower here, we are not believing in solving things with confrontation," he said.

Editing by Angus MacSwan

