2 months ago
Qatar foreign minister calls blockade a violation of international law
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar foreign minister calls blockade a violation of international law

Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani gestures as he speaks to reporters in Doha, Qatar, June 8, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister on Friday described Arab powers' "blockade" of his country as a violation of international law and said there was an attempt to mobilize international opinion against the Gulf emirate.

"These procedures that were taken have clear violations of international law and international humanitarian law. They will not have a positive impact on the region but a negative one," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told a joint news conference with his German counterpart during a visit to Germany.

Reporting by Rania Gamal and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Gareth Jones

