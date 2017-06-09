FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar must commit to re-examining regional policies: UAE ambassador to U.S.
June 9, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar must commit to re-examining regional policies: UAE ambassador to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said Qatar must acknowledge concerns about its "troubling support for extremism" and re-examine its regional policies," the UAE's ambassador to the United States said on Friday.

"The UAE welcomes President Trump's leadership in challenging Qatar's troubling support for extremism. The next step is for Qatar to acknowledge these concerns and commit to reexamine its regional policies," Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said in a statement seen by Reuters. "This will provide the necessary basis for any discussions," Otaiba added.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy

