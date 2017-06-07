FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt says Qatari investments in Cairo protected by law
June 7, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 2 months ago

Egypt says Qatari investments in Cairo protected by law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's Investment Minister Sahar Nasr said Qatari investments in Egypt are protected by law and Egypt respects its contracts, state news agency MENA said on Wednesday.

"The Egyptian state respects its contracts and provides a safe environment for the investments of individuals and institutions on its territory," Nasr was quoted as saying.

Egypt, in coordination with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; writing by by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Giles Elgood

