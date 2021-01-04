Qatar's emir to attend Gulf summit in Saudi Arabia

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, gives a speech to the Shura Council in Doha, Qatar, November 3, 2020. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar’s ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will attend a Gulf Arab summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the royal court said on Monday.

The confirmation of his participation came after a Kuwaiti minister announced that Saudi Arabia would reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar, citing a deal towards ending a dispute in which Riyadh and its allies imposed a boycott on Qatar since mid-2017.