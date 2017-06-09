FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Qatari blacklist not an 'escalation' of crisis, UAE official says
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 2 months ago

Qatari blacklist not an 'escalation' of crisis, UAE official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Arab nations that have isolated Qatar are not trying to escalate the crisis by their latest move - putting dozens of Qatar-linked people on terrorism blacklists, a senior UAE official said on Friday.

"I personally don't see that we are in a policy that is aimed at escalation. The aim as I see it is to straighten an evil that has targeted the region," Anwar Gargash, United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs, tweeted.

"The publishing of the 'terrorism list' is a chance for the brother (Qatar) to review its policy ... it is a chance to change direction away from stubbornness and escalation."

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, which on Monday severed diplomatic relations with Doha, on Friday designated dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar as terrorists.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.