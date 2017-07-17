FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar accuses UAE of hack that sparked Gulf crisis
#Technology News
July 17, 2017 / 2:07 PM / in a month

Qatar accuses UAE of hack that sparked Gulf crisis

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar said it believed a media report citing U.S. officials had revealed the responsibility of the United Arab Emirates in an alleged hack on its state news agency in late May which helped spark a diplomatic rift between Doha and its neighbors.

"The information published in the Washington Post ... revealed the involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and senior Emirati officials in the hacking of Qatar News Agency," its government communication office said in a statement.

The report "unequivocally proves that this hacking crime took place", it added.

The UAE's minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said earlier on Monday that the Washington Post report was false and denied his country's involvement in any hack.

Reporting By Omar Fahmy, Tom Finn and Noah Browning; Editing by Gareth Jones

